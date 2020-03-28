No leads three days into search for Sarah Stern: Part 4

More
Liam McAtasney, a close friend of Stern's and the last known person to see her alive, stops talking to police and gets a lawyer. Police discover something about Sarah.
7:05 | 03/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No leads three days into search for Sarah Stern: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:05","description":"Liam McAtasney, a close friend of Stern's and the last known person to see her alive, stops talking to police and gets a lawyer. Police discover something about Sarah. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"61421544","title":"No leads three days into search for Sarah Stern: Part 4","url":"/2020/video/leads-days-search-sarah-stern-part-61421544"}