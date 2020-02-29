Leah Freeman’s high school boyfriend goes to trial 11 years after her death: Part 6

At trial, the prosecution said Nick McGuffin got into a fight with Freeman that turned violent and he killed her. A witness for the prosecution testified that McGuffin confessed to strangling Freeman.
9:20 | 02/29/20

Leah Freeman's high school boyfriend goes to trial 11 years after her death: Part 6

