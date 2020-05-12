Transcript for Liz Golyar sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Cari Farver: Part 11

This is one of the few cases that went to trial with no body, no murder weapon, no witnesses. It's a hard case to prove, it's a hard case to make, and it's even harder to get a conviction. But the web Liz golyar was weaving, well, she got caught in it. Instead of being the spider, she became the insect. The judge found Liz golyar guilty of first-degree murder. Cari Farver did not voluntarily disappear and drop off the face of the Earth. Very sadly, she was murdered. Liz was sentenced to life in prison. I'm glad it's over with and she can't hurt anybody else anymore. I want Liz to go away and never do this to anybody again. Nancy and Cari's son were foremost in my mind. They're, unfortunately, the ones that have to live with the repercussions. Since 2017, Liz golyar has been at the Nebraska correctional center for women. ABC news reached out to Liz golyar for an interview. She declined. But she has exchanged letters with author Leslie rule. Liz wants out of prison. She's claiming that the real killer is still out there. I will not stop fighting until I am set free and they find the right person. She's a psychopathic, toxic narcissist. It's all about her. As for Dave, the years of being stalked and harassed and fooled by Liz have had a big impact. I'm paranoid as hell. I really am. I don't trust anybody. I really don't. To me, doty, Avis, kava -- they're all heroes. Those guys, they mean the world to me. I can't thank them enough. They're my boys. We just kept thinking about Nancy and max, and that's kind of what just kept driving us, is to get them answers. And it was important for us to clear Cari's name. Because she was accused of stalking, she was accused of harassment and she didn't do any of those things. That's not who she was. It's almost like murdering the victim twice. First she actually murders her as a human being, and then she's murdering her reputation and her memory. It's so fundamentally evil. There's no fate bad enough for her. Cari was only 37 when she died. I would just want people to remember her as the fun-loving, talented, smart woman that she was. Ane loved her son. And she was a tremendous mother and she was a hard worker. If I could talk to Cari right now, I'd say I love you. And I'm so glad that you were in my life. And I miss you terribly. I am Sade baderinwa.

