Louisiana woman helps break case of Gainesville, Florida student murders: Part 7

Cindy Juracich said she heard a report about the murders, which made her think about her friend Danny Rolling. She called in a tip, and police were able to connect Rolling to the murders.
7:54 | 04/10/21

