Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5

More
"She hung up on me," Tveidt said. "She said that I need to go back to where I'm from, and love my family, and love the people that raised me."
6:37 | 07/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56581253,"title":"Man abandoned at birth calls woman he believes might be his mother or aunt: Part 5","duration":"6:37","description":"\"She hung up on me,\" Tveidt said. \"She said that I need to go back to where I'm from, and love my family, and love the people that raised me.\" ","url":"/2020/video/man-abandoned-birth-calls-woman-believes-mother-aunt-56581253","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.