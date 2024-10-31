Man awaiting re-trial in his former wife’s killing, speaks in new '20/20' interview

David Swift, who was acquitted of murder charges, remains accused of killing his wife, Karen. He has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter. Swift spoke in a jailhouse interview with ABC News' Juju Chang.

October 31, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live