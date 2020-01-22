Man who murdered business partner won’t reveal body’s location

Ed Shin was sentenced to life without parole for Chris Smith’s murder in 2019. “There’s something bigger that I just can’t talk about,” Shin tells “20/20” in a new interview from prison.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man who murdered business partner won’t reveal body’s location
In the sentencing you said it opened Sunday he'll be given the opportunity to help locate chris' body. That gives indications there was something. Do you know what artists. Now you're holding. The location of his body hole over this is I don't know it. But you know the person to get. That's not. There's no way did this point. There's no way I'm. So you know there's something bigger that I just can't talk about.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

