Marni Yang says her 'confession' to Rhoni Reuter’s murder was a lie

Yang, who sat down for an interview with "20/20," hopes she'll be granted a new trial and is speaking out about her case for the first time on television.
0:28 | 05/08/20

Heard telling me now that you lied when you confess to all those things that led up to the murder of running. Reuters and cover up I did my life so you're saying he lied then but how to weigh no you're not lying now I have not seen. To lose. At this point but you have everything to gain by line I mean when you say that I have everything to gain by lying. I don't think that the evidence lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

