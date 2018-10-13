Transcript for Being Melania - The First Lady Part 2: Melania Trump on her husband's tweets

Melania trump is the most fashion-forward, indeed, glamorous first lady we have seen since Jackie Kennedy. Reporter: But how would a woman, seemingly more comfortable on the pages of magazines and in photo shoots, find her place in the people's house? She had the least preparation of any first lady in our history, with a possible exception of Martha Washington. She was really on the outside. She was a former fashion model, married to a billionaire businessman. Reporter: Other first ladies have been governor's wives, senator's wives, general's wives. They've had years to prepare. This all came like a tornado at her. The job of first lady comes with no specific duties. Each defining her role in a unique and personal way. ABC news granted rare access inside Mrs. Trump's command center. Unlike her predecessors, it's a lean team. I have a team of 12. And they're very professional, and very neat team. I also oversee almost 100 people in the residence, and working closely with white house historical association to restoring the people's house. Every event in the white house she oversees, the state dinner, she took great care in everything from the menu, to the flowers, to the experience that the guests would have. Easter egg roll. Many of the holiday events at the white house. Reporter: She's maintained a lower profile than other recent first ladies. So far, she's hosted a single state dinner, but her staff insists she's engaged more than it may appear. The first lady is expected by tradition to be it there, to have a set list of causes. For Melania trump, that cause is "Be best." I'm very excited to announce "Be best." An awareness campaign dedicated to the most fragile and valuable among us, our children. People like to get a sense that their first lady's a leader of our values in some ways. This is why "Be best" chooses to focus on the importance of teaching our next generation how to conduct themselves safely and in a positive manner on an online setting. The irony is lost on no one. Here she is championing this anti-cyberbullying initiative. And she is the wife of perhaps one of the most well-known cyberbullies on the planet. Online and in person, the president can be ruthless. I don't know what I said. I don't remember. Wacky Jackie is campaigning with pocahontas. Can you believe this. A seriously low iq person. I've seen your speeches about "Be best." You make it a point to say adults have to set the example when it comes to "Be best" and when it comes to social media. Is it tough when your husband goes on Twitter and he is has been known to name call and to bully with other people? I don't agree always what he posts. But his action is his action. And I tell him that. And I know I will be -- I will be hit with criticism to talking about cyberbullying. But it will not stop me to do what is right. Did he ever tell you not to do cyber bullying? He didn't say not to do it. He's very tough on Twitter. So, but he understands that I want to help next generation, and the children. Reporter: Melania trump says she knows first hand what it's like to be targeted. What happened to you personally, that you thought you wanted to tackle this issue? I could say I'm the most bullied person on the world. You think you're the most bullied person in the world? One of them, if you really see what people saying about me. And sometimes, you know, people would not say to you face to face, but they hiding behind the keyboards. And that's the danger. That's why I'm involved and focusing social media, for the next generation. Because not everybody has a thick skin, and they cannot handle it. And we have a big problem in United States and across the world. Reporter: Critics say the "Be best" initiative amounts to little more than a slogan. But last week, she took that message global. Touring the continent, the first lady visits children fighting the heat and poverty at a school in Malawi. She delivers textbooks and soccer balls. But eclipsing some of the goodwill of her trip was this. I guess there is controversy about the out fit. The helmet. Apparently the helmet is a symbol to the exploitation of the African people. For the most part, she chooses her own clothes. She wore a safari hat on safari Then in E jicht, she is criticized. There is style and costumes. And it looked like she is posing for movies. When she is asked about outfits, that is apparently outlimits. There is discussion about your hat yesterday. I wish people would focus on what I do, not what I wear.

