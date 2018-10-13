Transcript for Being Melania - The First Lady Part 4: Melania Trump on the #MeToo movement

????????? As the first lady stepped off the plane on the second leg of her Africa visit -- thousand of miles away her husband had just made headlines in the bitter debate over the credibility of Dr. Christine blasey Ford who was at the center of the Kavanaugh hearings. How did you get home? I don't remember. How'd you get there? I don't remember. Where is the place? I don't remember. How many years ago was it? I don't know. I don't know. Can women in the #metoo movement call you a supporter? Women, they have always my support. I feel that women and men, they should be heard. And we should all be treated equal. What is your take about the #metoo movement, though? Do you believe in them? Do you support the #metoo movement? I support the women, and they need to be heard. And you know, also men, not just women. So when you say that, though, some people may interpret that to mean that you don't fully support the #metoo movement, or they go too far. Has the #metoo movement gone too far? In certain times, yes. Can you give me an example? Well, if somebody's accused with stuff that is not correct that somebody accused of somebody as they say, "You're guilty before you innocent," right? And I don't believe in that. But for her husband and stepson, don Jr., it is men, not the women, who have more to fear from the me too movement. It's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something you may not be guilty of. Who are you scared most for? Your sons or daughters? I mean, right now, I'd say my sons. I want to bring my daughters up to be tough but every situation's different. But I would hope they would act if something terrible like that happened. Your son-in-law this past week said, at this point in time, he's more concerned for his sons than his daughters. Your husband has agreed with him. Where do you stand? I think we need to be concerned for all of them. Not just boys or girls. I think for all of them. Is this sort of a tough conversation you'll eventually have, you think, with your son? I teach my son to be respectful and responsible. And I have a conversation with him already. He's 12 1/2. And I think it's very important, especially the world changed so much. Melania trump. That world has changed for Melania trump as well. President trump's accusers -- More than a dozen women have accused president trump of sexual misconduct. They were lies. And as I said before, all the accusations, they should be handled in a court of law. Do you think men in the news that have been accused of sexual assault, sexual harassment, have been treated unfairly? Well, you need to have evidence. You need to have really hard evidence that, you know, that if you accuse of something, show the evidence. Some women might hear that and say, "How could you say that, Mrs. Trump? You need to stand with women." What would you say? I do stand with women. But we need to -- we need to show the evidence. But this past year, a new scandal broke that placed her marriage under the white hot scrutiny of the press once again. We're going to begin with the new scandal rocking the white house, stormy Daniels. Stormy Daniels. When the news broke just before the election about porn star stormy Daniels being paid by the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen, to stay silent about the alleged affair, there was no response from the first lady. There were lots of rumors that she was furious after the stormy Daniels story became public. And she wasn't seen in public for good while after that. Though the white house denied the president had an affair, Melania trump cancelled plans to travel with her husband to the world economic forum in Davos. Then arrived at the state of the union address separately. We know that faith and family are the center of American life. All this raising speculation about the state of the first couple's marriage. You did agree to this interview, to your credit, with no preconditions. Knowing that there could be some tough questions asked. You're not the first first lady to have to deal with her husband's alleged infidelities. Has this put a strain on your marriage? It is not concern and focus of mine. I'm a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate about our marriage. And circulate the gossip. But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines, getting advertisers. And unfortunately we live in this kind of world today. Have you been hurt, though? Media what is speculating. Yeah, it's not always pleasant, of course. But I know what is right and what is wrong and what is true or not true. A lot of people are going to be watching this across the country, wondering how you have dealt with all this. There's a human equation to this. So what's in your heart? How do you deal with this? I'm very strong, and I know what my priorities are. At first the president denied any knowledge about a payment to stormy Daniels. Did you know about the $130,000 payment to stormy Daniels? No. But one month later, he finally admitted knowing about the payoff. The president acknowledging for the first time that he did reimburse his lawyer Michael Cohen for that payment to stormy Daniels. Can you tell us how she feels these days with stormy Daniels going on in the background? She believes in her husband. She knows it's not true. I don't even think there's a slight suspicion that it's true. The next day, this statement from the first lady's spokesperson. "I don't believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani." The only time you have commented publicly, your office, was when Rudy Giuliani came out and said your thoughts about stormy Daniels' claims. And said, "She believes in her husband. She knows it's not true." Is that an accurate statement? I never talked to Mr. Giuliani. Why do you think he came out and said that? I don't know. You need to ask him. Reporter: Melania, how'd he do? How'd he do? He did fantastic. It's not the first time questions have arisen about how Melania trump would react to scandalous reports. Just a month before the election, this jaw-dropping tape between president trump and TV host Billy bush, was leaked to "The Washington post." I'm automatically attracted to beautiful -- I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. And when you're a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the . You can do anything. Several GOP members, lawmakers, former presidential candidates expressed disapproval. It is wrong, it is inappropriate. During the "Access Hollywood" incident during the campaign, your husband apologized to you. Has your husband apologized to you since you've been in the white house? Yeah, he apologized. Can you tell us what he apologized about? You know, I know I'm the first lady, but I'm also a mother and a wife. So I will keep some private thoughts for myself. So we'll leave it at that. Then, just yesterday, the white house had this clarification. "The president often apologizes to Mrs. Trump for all the media nonsense and scrutiny she has been under since entering the white house."

