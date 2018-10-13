Transcript for Being Melania - The First Lady Part 6: Melania Trump on the state of her marriage

Reporter: Right now, no marriage on the planet more talked about, gossiped about, whispered about than theirs. On the public stage, in front of the cameras, he is the proud husband. I watched her get off that plane this morning, in Africa and so beautiful. And she was hugging and kissing children. It was beautiful to see. She's doing a great job as first lady I will tell you. Reporter: And for years, she adoring him. Finish this sentence for me, Donald Trump is -- An amazing man. Should live forever. Congratulations, Mr. President. Reporter: But under the glare of the presidential spotlight, photos and moments emerging, not in line with the image of an ideal marriage. My wife and I shake hands before bed every night. People try to scrutinize every little movement. Did she swat away his hands? People play this guessing game about "Is she speaking to the president? Is she speaking to the media? Is this some kind of subliminal message?" Part of that is because we don't hear a lot from her. I think it's a misunderstood marriage from the outside. I see them together frequently. And there's real affection. And there's real respect there. For people who like president trump, she is a great, elegant asset to him and to the country. She's a great first lady. For people who don't like president trump, she is either the beauty who lives with the beast or the princess trapped in the castle with the dragon or the arm candy on the billionaire. So we asked Melania trump herself for the final answer. You mentioned you still have a good marriage. Do you love your husband? Yes, we are fine. Yes, it's what media speculate. And it's gossip. It's not always correct stuff. The mystery of the nation's most scrutinized marriage, not quite solved. Knowing what you do now, what advice would you have given yourself on January 20th, 2017? Listen yourself the way you always listen yourself. I always ask myself, "What is my priority? What I want to do? What is good for our child and for me and for my husband?" And I took those steps. Reporter: Thank you, Mrs. Trump.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.