Transcript for Murder victim's brother recalls moment he learned she was found dead

I called her mother. And message hey you heard from Christie the phone rang my mom was upstairs. She didn't secure roast. Serb. Proceedings show from Merck. She was worried I was worried has sort of tell you what I'll drive down and probably end up changing her tire and car itself and start driving farther I went. They did not see her and then I started to immediately pull out your car was parked there and I knew something was. And the door was cracked. So I'm yelling Christie. Christie Christie. I told the police when I sought. But I've never told anybody else what I want to. And room. Kept calling calling calling filing somebody answered her phone and apartment they acknowledge themselves. As being someone from law enforcement and there's been an accident which passed. What was your reaction when your news. Everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.