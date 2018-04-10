Murder victim's brother recalls moment he learned she was found dead

More
Vince Mirack says he last saw his sister Christy alive two days before she was found murdered in her home in 1992.
1:12 | 10/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder victim's brother recalls moment he learned she was found dead
I called her mother. And message hey you heard from Christie the phone rang my mom was upstairs. She didn't secure roast. Serb. Proceedings show from Merck. She was worried I was worried has sort of tell you what I'll drive down and probably end up changing her tire and car itself and start driving farther I went. They did not see her and then I started to immediately pull out your car was parked there and I knew something was. And the door was cracked. So I'm yelling Christie. Christie Christie. I told the police when I sought. But I've never told anybody else what I want to. And room. Kept calling calling calling filing somebody answered her phone and apartment they acknowledge themselves. As being someone from law enforcement and there's been an accident which passed. What was your reaction when your news. Everything.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58293941,"title":"Murder victim's brother recalls moment he learned she was found dead","duration":"1:12","description":"Vince Mirack says he last saw his sister Christy alive two days before she was found murdered in her home in 1992.","url":"/2020/video/murder-victims-brother-recalls-moment-learned-found-dead-58293941","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.