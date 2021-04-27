Why organization is dedicated to keeping Jodi Huisentruit’s case alive

Journalist Josh Benson said the team behind the website and podcast ‘FindJodi’ created the organization “to try to keep Jodi’s story out there and to try to find...what happened to Jodi Huisentruit.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live