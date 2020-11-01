Transcript for Pamela Smart arrested; teen claims Smart said she hated her husband: Part 7

consent via telephone between Cecelia pierce and Pamela smart. Police are now ready to arrest Pam smart, but first they have Cecelia call her at her office one last time. Media center. Hey. Hi. Cecelia? Yeah. What going on? I was just thinkin' of you this morning. On that call, Pam does confess to feeling guilty about something. She says she's feeling real remorse, but it doesn't have anything to do with her husband. You should've seen me when I hit a rabbit. I couldn't avoid it. It came totally bouncing down the road. A felt like I felt like ---. Over killing a rabbit? Yeah. Well, it's road kill. I can't believe that you felt bad about running over a rabbit but not about Gregg. I do feel bad about Gregg, but I feel bad about the rabbit, too. That afternoon the police arrive at Pam's office, and she has a lot more to answer for than running over a rabbit. Exactly three months from the day that her husband was murdered, on August 1, 1990, the police finally arrest Pamela smart. Pam, did you have anything to do with our husband's murder? I was really not worried about it, because I knew that I hadn't done anything wrong. I'm thinking, this is gonna get straightened out. She was charged with accomplice to first-degree murder. But at this point, the case against Pam is entirely circumstantial. The boys are in custody, but they are refusing to speak. They have convinced themselves that they will go free once they turn 18 if they just keep their mouth shut. They suddenly learn -- the prosecutors are telling them that, it doesn't matter that you're teenagers. We are gonna try you as adults. They were looking at a lifetime in the penitentiary. Suddenly they got very chatty. They changed, and they became her accuser, and she became the person who planned it all. And then they were able to make a deal with the prosecution for lighter sentences. Sometimes to put the devil in jail, you got to go to hell to get your witnesses. My name is Paul maggioto. I'm assistant attorney general. What did bill tell you? That he had -- that if him and Pam were to get a divorce -- a divorce, that Pam would get nothing. And that he hit her, treated her lousy. Just there was no way that bill and Pam could continue their relationship with Gregg alive. My impression of Vance lattime was, wasn't the sharpest knife in the drawer. You know, he had to sit there and wonder, "How did you let yourself get involved in this?" But he was extremely loyal to bill. Did you ever go to Pam smart's office with bill Flynn? Yeah. I went in and when we went in she was on the telephone, she put the phone on speaker phone so everybody could hear that she was in a fight with her husband, Gregg. And they were screaming back and forth, and then when they hung up she goes -- she says to bill, now you see why I have to have it done. You listen to those interrogations and you're struck by how they say Pam was just determined to get this done. How often would you talk to Pam about doing it? She would bring it up almost every day. She said she hated him. She started yelling at me, saying, well, if you're never going to do this, I want to know right now, so we can end this right now, because I don't want to go on like this. Billy Flynn comes across as a kid trying to act like a man because he's in a man's relationship with Pam smart, and I think he wants to stand up and prove to her that he's that guy. But finally police get down to the deed itself in the interrogation room. What did you expect you were getting out of this? I was told that I'd get $500. Did bill tell you where the 500 bucks was coming from? He said it was coming from Do you know how much insurance money Pam was supposed to be inheriting? $140,000. So, a lot was made of this $140,000 insurance policy, that this was about sex and greed. Right, which makes no sense whatsoever, because I had a very good job. I made a lot of money for myself at that age that I was. I mean, I guess everybody needs money, but I really made my own money. The teens lay it all out. They say Pam told them to ransack the house and make it look like a robbery. Okay, now, was there any conversation about the gun? Uh, yes. She asked if we had it. And then bill said yes. The teens' interrogation tapes were textbook classic. They revealed every detail. So did they concoct this, as teenagers frequently do, to protect each other? Yeah, it wasn't us. It was Pam. Or did Pam really help them? Was she the mastermind of this whole conspiracy to murder plot? So now since the boys have turned, they have enough to take it to trial. The trial was a sensation. The local station, WMUR, starts to preempt soap operas to cover this trial, because what they have is a soap opera taking place in a courtroom. Spectators had been arriving shortly after midnight just to get a seat. What were you doing with our

