Transcript for Police arrest Ariel Castro as girls reunite with families: Part 8

We have a call taker on the phone with a female. Says her name is Amanda berry. Ada23 radio. We found them. We found them. Three women that vanished have been found alive. It was controlled chaos. We secured the scene. We put yellow tape up. We pretty much blocked the whole street of Seymour. The street was flooded with patrol officers. There were neighborhood residents coming to the scene. Excitement in the air, the you had people on their porch. They were emotional. Crying, this was happy cries because these girls were found. They were alive. I was actually three blocks away. And I saw one of the FBI agents. And I ran to him. And I just asked him, just tell me if it's her. And he told me yes. We hugged and cried. And I just remember her saying, "Is it true?" You know, being able to tell her yes it is. That I saw her. That was one of those moments that I say was an unforgettable and best moment of my career. The manhunt is on. But it's not a long one because in short order police are able to find Ariel Castro, who's behind the wheel of his mazda miata. As we proceed down Clark avenue, here comes a blue convertible. And they stopped at the stop sign. And I made eye contact with Ariel, the driver. And he proceeded to make a right hand turn and into the McDonald's. The police pulled him over in his car. And Castro didn't say a word, nothing. We patted him down for weapons. Handcuffed him. And put him in the back of the patrol car. And I read him his Miranda. I told him he's held at this point under suspicion of kidnapping. I said, "Do you wish to make any statements at this time?" And he said, "Nope." I told the girls, "We got the suspect in custody." And they were all very like, "Oh, thank god." You could see the relief in their eyes. Right now those three women are here at metrohealth medical center being tended to by doctors. And also being reunited with family members. You get to the hospital. And you get to see your family. I'm hugging everybody. And then the first thing I pulled out was this right here. And I showed my mom. She pulls out this flyer. And it's a flyer of her. And she says, I've been holding it for years. And then she said, I smell it sometimes because my mother was holding this flyer. It was like a dream. I needed somebody to wake me up. Thank you, lord. You brought my baby back home. I remember Amanda berry and her sister. They hugged each other so, so, so tight. She was just really skinny and short hair. But she was still beautiful. She had the biggest smile that she always had. What was it like when you introduced your daughter to them? She was just like, "Oh, hi, I heard about you." You know, and she gave them a hug like she knew them forever. Jocelyn was full of life. She was running back and forth. She's telling me jokes. "You know why the chicken crossed the road?" I said, "I don't know." She goes, "So it gets to the other side." And she starts cracking up. For ten years to just want to find them and to go there and to see them standing there. I mean, it really was a miracle. We noticed right away that no one's coming for Michelle. It breaks your heart. Sorry. After all this time. Michelle really is not in good shape and she needs special medical care. You were in the worst condition. They couldn't find out why I was bleeding. Why I was having stomach issues. But they did different tests and they told me, "You only got two days to live. It's been too long and the antibiotics are not working on you." What were you thinking after going through all that you did, to be safe in a hospital and now to be told you have two days to live? It was really difficult. But I didn't let that get me down. I really didn't. I was singing. I was dancing. I was trying to make the best of the life that I had left. They put me on 14 different medications before I was actually better. The FBI were doing the search of the house. The evidence response team on hand right now going through that home here on Seymour. There was a letter in the kitchen. It was in a stack of papers on the kitchen counter that was written by Ariel Castro. In 2004. Just a couple of days after Gina's kidnapping. It was kind of like a "If I get caught" letter. If you find this, this is why I did it. He had been abused as a child. He had a sexual addiction. He didn't mean to do this. Police did have in their possession a confession written by Ariel Castro. But they wanted to hear it from the perpetrator himself. The bottom line is that these

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.