Police close in on ‘Golden State Killer’ after decades-long investigation: Part 9

Joseph DeAngelo was not in any criminal database. Authorities obtained a DNA sample from his car door handle and then his trash, which revealed a 100% match to the “Golden State Killer.”
7:02 | 10/31/20

Police close in on 'Golden State Killer' after decades-long investigation: Part 9

