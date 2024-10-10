Police discover car of missing North Carolina woman

Laura Ackerson, 27, seemed to disappear after she was last seen on July 13, 2011, leaving behind her two boys. "She just completely goes silent," Raleigh Police Dept. Major Robert Latour said.

October 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live