Transcript for Police examine Marni Yang in murder of Rhoni Reuter: Part 5

At some point Marni yang's name surfaced as someone who had had a previous relationship with Shaun Gayle. Marni was a single mother who was very devoted to her children. She was a hard-working woman, she was an intelligent woman. My mom had three jobs at one time. She was a real estate agent. She was an aspiring fitness model. She worked as a cocktail waitress. My mother has always tried her best for us. I wanted to provide my children as much as I possibly could. I didn't ever want them to feel a lack of anything. My brother and I, we played tackle football. My mom was like hardcore football mom. My mother picked up scuba diving as a hobby. She paid for classes for me to take. And that was always fun. She juggled it all. Marni met Shaun at a bears convention. She was working as a security person at that event and would have had access to some of the celebrities, and Shaun certainly was one of those. And I just remember him approaching me, introducing himself just by his first name. I didn't know who he was. And I just kept bumping into him throughout the course of that weekend. I remember him mentioning that he was looking for some investment property. Because it had come out that I was a real estate broker, and I just remember giving him my business card. About two hours after the event was over, my phone rang. And it was him. We really didn't discuss very much, other than what type of properties he might have been looking for. We made arrangements to meet. So they meet, they start talking, and they start doing real estate deals together. She was spending a lot of time with Shaun because they had this real estate transaction that she was basically brokering. Two months after the murder, the police called in Marni to answer some questions. I absolutely did not see a problem with, you know, going in and sitting down and talking to them. How are you doing? I'm all right. Marni? Yes. I'm detective chuck schletz. Chuck's going to ask you some basic questions about who you are, where you live, stuff like that. I didn't feel like I needed an attorney. You know, it was pretty much just anything I can do to Basically, I want to find out your association with Shaun, how you know Shaun, when you first met Shaun. I've probably known him for about six years. We met at a convention. I think I had been given enough advice about the fact that everybody that was connected with him was probably going to be questioned at some point. Marni, you know, obviously you know why we're talking. Yeah. There's probably not that too many people that don't know. They talk to her for about an hour and a half. Did you know the extent of his relationship with the I didn't know the extent of the relationship. I know he had told me that he was he had gotten somebody pregnant. She seemed relaxed and comfortable, sort of with the attitude of, I just want to help. They received three tips telling them to look at her. If anything else comes up, you don't mind coming in? No, that's fine. After speaking to Marni, police continue their investigation. The police said they started talking to everyone and they kept hearing a similar story. People who knew Marni said that she was telling everyone that she was Shaun's girlfriend. She bragged about it all the time. She was very proud of it, and she made a lot more out of the relationship than it actually was. Yeah. That was not what I was referring to him as. I don't think the word boyfriend was ever used, really. I asked Shaun back in 2009 if Marni had been his girlfriend, and he emphatically said, no, she was not. He said not even the craziest stretch of the imagination. But he did admit to me that their professional relationship did get friendly. The night before the murder, what we found out was that Marni was at Shaun Gayle's house. They engage in the sexual relations. Police issued a search warrant for Shaun's house, and after accessing his computers, they dropped what must have felt like a bombshell on Shaun. Unbeknownst to Shaun, Marni seems to have ax to his emails and all this time for years she might have been stalking him Investigators believed that Marni had been tracking Shaun and rhoni. Marni has denied these claims. And those letters that Shaun thought came from Monika, police believe they actually came from Marni. Marni yang discovered through her penetration of this email account this Polish woman's she would then study them, master the broken English with which the Polish woman spoke, and write the letters in that broken English in an effort to frame her. Police continue to investigate Marni, but here's the thing -- there's no physical evidence tying Marni to the crime. Now remember, Shaun has always maintained his innocence. And finally, after weeks of investigating him, police clear him. Once they do, they have a proposition for him. They want his help on getting information about Marni. We're basically telling Shaun, we want to set up some wires in your house. We want to see if you can get her to talk about her involvement. So, police bug his house. And then they take positions all around his house. You have to set up safeguards when you build these type of operations. You don't want anybody to get hurt. We basically have to put security up and down stairs. We got coppers hiding in closets just in case things go south. During his conversation with Marni, he's asking her about these letters that were sent to women he dated. And he's asking her, do you think these letters were sent from the killer? I'd say it's possible. Yeah, I think this person is a little unbalanced. Got a few screws loose. Now remember, police believe it was Marni who sent those letters, not Monika. So in their view, she's talking about herself. My whole point, what I'm trying to bring up, anyone who take someone else's life, there's got to be some sort of really lasting effect. I would think so. You have to be a sociopath in its purest form in order to be able to take another person's life. In the end, Marni admitted to nothing. So one of the things the police do is they start pulling her trash, looking for incriminating information. And they hit some pay dirt there. They find a bank statement that they read, and it says "Purchase" on her debit card "Ray Rawlings' arms." So they call ray Rawlings arms. And that's when they find out about the book, "How to make a disposable silencer." And the fact that she ordered volume 1 and volume 2. She actually went to home Depot and purchased the items to build the silencer. She's got a drill, circular clamp and a one and a quarter-inch metal pipe. And some pvc piping and duct tape and a hacksaw. So even with these new discoveries, the police still need more information, so they set up another sting operation. And now, it's another woman, a so-called psychic, who will upend the investigation. She may be goofy but she knows how to press record. Do you give your permission for the following conversations to be overheard and recorded? Yes. This overhear will now commence. And what unfolds inside this unassuming Denny's will surprise investigators. Very chilling. It was surreal.

