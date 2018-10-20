{"id":58624841,"title":"Police interview 11-year-old about the murder of his father's fiancee: Part 2","duration":"6:19","description":"After his arrest, Jordan Brown was held at the Lawrence County Jail. \"The smallest jumpsuit they had, they put on him,\" Chris Brown, Jordan's father, recalled.","url":"/2020/video/police-interview-11-year-murder-fathers-fiancee-part-58624841","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}