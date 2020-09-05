Transcript for Police question Marni Yang about Rhoni Reuter's murder: Part 6

We start with breaking news right now. A woman was shot to death. Police say the woman was the girlfriend of former bears player Shaun Gayle. You want to commit a murderer and get away with it and keep your mouth shut. But some people can't stop talking. When you hid the gun, did you hide it well? Threw it in a dumpster. Talking about a murder like it was going grocery shopping. Police say they realized that that question -- Do you want to go dinner? That was code for I did, I kill rhoni. She's being recorded by her friend Christy. I don't remember where the hell I was, Marni. Who says she's a psychic, one who says she didn't see the trouble ahead. You basically describe the perfect crime. I knew perfectly well I was being recorded. I saw the wire. He slammed his hands on my desk and said it's either going to be you or your mother that goes down for this. You're saying you lied then, but how do I know you're not lying now. Seems very much to me like someone's confessing to murder. A former pro football star in the middle of an exclusive murder. Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a pregnant girlfriend of former Chicago bear Shaun Gayle. The city was shocked. Here's Shaun Gayle, one of the good guys, always pleasant. And then suddenly there were a lot of people who thought maybe Shaun's involved. Shaun Gayle has been subject to rumors and watched his reputation become blemished. In the months following the murder, I would say that the general public opinion was that it was him. Shaun bore the brunt of the suspicion for rhoni Reuter's murder. What people didn't know was that behind the scenes he was working with law enforcement, because they believed Marni yang was obsessed with him. So now Marni yang was the prime suspect. Think of the evidence prosecutors lined up here against Marni. She buys a book online about a silencer. She goes to Home Depot and shops for all these items. Now that police have all this incriminating evidence, they bring Marni back in for questioning. She's pretty smart. We weren't going to just be able to put her in a room and say, did you do it? And she'd confess sobbingly. You know, we know that wasn't going to happen. One of the early questions you ask someone is where were they at the time this murder was committed. What happened when you got up? Well, I looked at my phone and there was a message there. Andrew was calling me from the basement to let me know that he was not feeling great. I remember checking to see if he had a fever or not, and he felt warm. So he stayed home from school that day. After checking on her son, Marni says she went to the garage to try to get her truck to work. And it wouldn't. Marni yang said that she was home during the murder. And interviews with her son revealed that she was not home. Police then introduced the information they had about that she ordered this book about how to make a silencer. Did you purchase this book? Yes, I did. Now, why would you purchase a book on how to make disposable silencers? It was a joke. Marni yang justified having those books by saying that they were for her longtime cop boyfriend. That was a gag gift that was supposed to be for Sal. Firearms are a hobby of his. She gave it to him. And he was like, what is this? And ended up just leaving it at her house. He said he had no idea why she would have given that to him. Did you ever, um, try to make one of these things? Um, no. So, um, that actually gave me a really good idea for putting together, um, a science project that turned out to be probably a little bit more complicated than I was prepared to get involved in. There was no science projects for her kid at that time. That was a lie. As the interrogation progresses, police ask her about owning guns. I have four of them, actually. My sig is a .40 caliber. My Luger is a .40 caliber. And my Smith is a .38. It's a revolver. Police already know that Marni owned another gun, a nine-millimeter beretta, which happens to match the caliber of the gun that killed rhoni. She leaves out the nine millimeter and all of a sudden it was, you sure there's no more guns? You know what, I think there was another one. It was black, it was a semi-automatic. I don't know what it was. Where is that one? That one. I do not know. I want to say a year and a half ago, some things disappeared out of my house. So in that interrogation, police confront Marni with a damning piece of evidence. Police had conducted a search warrant in Marni's house. So they say to her, in your home we found mailing labels with the names of the women in Shaun's life who've received those harassing letters. Bianca, camerona, Maria. These are all labels. These are all the women that were sent the letters and copies of the labels. You don't have any idea why these labels or packets of letters would be in your house? You know, you had said that if there was a question that I didn't feel up to answering that I could -- Okay, that's fine. They introduce the photograph of the unborn child. This little girl, this child ever never get to see her life or have her dreams or ever do They don't really get a reaction. I mean, that's very telling. They held me for what I now know to be three days. We had the evidence of the silencer. We had the evidence of her having had a 9-millimeter. It still wasn't enough. The reason it's not enough, it still does not link Marni to shooting rhoni. And she knew it wasn't enough, because after they questioned her for a few days, she still was able to walk out the door. If you want to commit a murder and get away with it, keep your mouth shut. They have to let Marni go. But police are gearing ur another sting operation. When you hid the gun, did you

