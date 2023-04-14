Police recall pursuing tip in Heidi Firkus murder case

Nick Firkus' attorneys gave police a sketch of the alleged intruder they claimed was responsible for his wife Heidi’s murder. A tip led police to a man who resembled the sketch, but he was cleared.

April 14, 2023

