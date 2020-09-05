Transcript for Police look at other women in NFL player's life after Rhoni Reuter's murder: Part 4

like Chicago, there's a whole a world that exists for these former players. I'm talking charity events, fancy dinners. Any of them walk into a restaurant, they can get a table anytime they want to. And wherever you go, lots of beautiful women. Killer. Ya, and it won't stop The '85 bears, to this day they are still perceived as iconic legends. I mean, people go nuts when they see them in person. We got it locked This team ruled the city. It riveted the country. And while Shaun had been in a long term relationship with rhoni, there were a number of other women that he was seeing, and now he's sitting in the deerfield police station and his whole life is under the microscope. During Shaun's marathon ten hour questioning with police, they eventually ask him who he thinks could have killed rhoni. And he gave them the name of Monika kurowska, who was a woman that he had had a relationship with in the months prior to that. Monika kurowska was from Poland. She was beautiful. She was very, very fit. She was a personal trainer and a model. Shaun said he dated Monika for about six or seven months. But here's the thing -- it didn't end well. He said that she was sort of harassing him. In fact, Shaun Gayle got an order of protection against Monika, and in court papers makes a number of allegations. At one point, she was outside his apartment and was hitting the buzzers of some of his neighbors, and it was causing a problem. And that he found her outside his apartment and saw that her arm or hand was bloody. And he eventually found that it appeared she had punched through a window and was apparently trying to get into his apartment or at least get his attention that way. That caused a lot of concern for Shaun. Monika told ABC in a statement she was upset when she got to Shaun's home and saw him with another woman. She says she wanted to speak to him, but he wouldn't open the door. She knocked on his window. And in the heat of her frustration, she says she accidentally broke it. She says she decided to end the relationship and she never saw Shaun again. Shaun also told police that he believed that for months Monika had been sending a number of harassing letters to a variety of women in his life. It was a situation where these letters were intended to tell all of these women that, oh, by the way, you're not the only one dating Shaun. In fact, there's this whole list of other women. One of the reasons that he thought these letters were written by her was because they were written the way she spoke, which was in broken English. One of the letters read, I think maybe you would like to know what your boyfriend Shaun is doing with a lot of other women. He will lie to you and tell you a lot of stories, and try to make everything sound like your fault, like he does to me. Those letters caused an enormous amount of trouble in Shaun's personal life. Rhoni received one. Her mother did, too. In fact, rhoni's mom went so far as to call Shaun about it. She wanted to know if rhoni was safe. That's what she said. Because? If there's some woman out there sending letters, you know, she may want to get rid of the women -- other women in her -- in his life. And so what did Shaun say when she asked the question? Don't worry about rhoni. This is a crazed fan that, you know, has made up these letters and rhoni's very safe. Rhoni had one of those letters in her purse at the time she was killed. What would Monika's motive have been? Anger at Shaun would have been the obvious motive. You know, there had been this stalking behavior. They had to believe that she was very angry at Shaun, I guess, for not being monogamous. She was a very suspicious character. She was definitely a very suspicious character, yes. Who did you suspect? Monika, obviously, because we thought, well, it's probably whoever's responsible for sending these letters. One of the first things that you're doing when you're investigating a murder is seeing if somebody has an alibi, a legitimate alibi, and it turned out that Monika was a personal trainer at the time. And she had been training an older gentleman. We got to mark her off. Police cleared Monika kurowska, who denied ever writing or sending those letters. But if she didn't send them, who did? Funeral services for rhoni Reuter were held in Wisconsin Monday morning. We were preparing to bring a new life into this world. We were preparing a celebration, and we ended up preparing a funeral, a double funeral. When Shaun arrived at the funeral, there were those that were consoling him and there were those who were looking at him with suspicion. Meanwhile, the police were watching his every move. Why did you go to rhoni's funeral? We wanted to see if he was going to show up, how he was going to react, how he was going to handle himself. You know, would he say anything? So you're keeping a watchful eye on him. Yeah. Killers and murderers have been known to make confessions at the casket. When I interviewed Shaun and asked him how people looked at him, he said, at that moment, in my grief, I did not care. He said, I asked the funeral director if I could see the baby. But he said he would really warn against that because he thought that would be an image that I would never be able to get out of my head. While the family is grieving, police are still looking for leads. At the scene were shell casings. Shell casings tell you the caliber of the weapon. In this case it's a nine millimeter. You then have some interesting comments by neighbors in close proximity to rhoni's apartment who describe yes, a loud bang, but it sounded muffled. You have one neighbor who hears a pop pop sensation, which she later figures out from watching a crime show that it sounded the same as the silencer. The idea that there could be a silencer in this case adds another element in my view that this is planned. Are there other people who have had relationships with Shaun that have ended that didn't end well? Suddenly there are three hot tips that come into the lake county major crimes task force. They're all urging police to look at the same woman, another woman that Shaun Gayle had a relationship with. Her name? Marni yang. And police learn she's someone he saw the night before the murder. I want to find out your

