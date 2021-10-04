A potential suspect is arrested in connection to Gainesville student murders: Part 5

Investigator Don Maines said they received several tips about a young man who’d been arrested and charged with assaulting his grandmother. But an issue arose when they tested his blood.
6:57 | 04/10/21

