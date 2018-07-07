Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3

More
Authorities claimed Taylor seemed unemotional after learning her son had died, but Taylor says she was trying to process what happened.
5:53 | 07/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45575977,"title":"Questions raised about Leanna Taylor's behavior after son's death: Part 3","duration":"5:53","description":"Authorities claimed Taylor seemed unemotional after learning her son had died, but Taylor says she was trying to process what happened.","url":"/2020/video/questions-raised-leanna-taylors-behavior-sons-death-part-45575977","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.