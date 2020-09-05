Transcript for Remembering Rhoni Reuter: Part 11

It's a terrible tragedy for, really, everyone involved. Certainly for rhoni's family. But it's also a tragedy for Marni yang and her family. Her kids have grown up without their mother. I would just say to her that no matter everything she's been through, you know, be proud that she's raised a really good young man, and that's all thanks to her. I'm glad you're still here. I know I haven't been there, but I'm hoping that we can all get through this together. Could it be that Marni's lying to her own children and using them for her defense? She loves and loved those children. I reject that as a possibility. I don't think Marni was using her children as pawns. I have to ask you, did you kill rhoni Reuter? I did not. And I am not capable of doing anything like that. I'm a mother myself. Like, that's unconscionable to me. The state's attorney's office filed a motion, as you well know, to dismiss your petition, and they described it as skillfully, lawyerly rebranding of the facts and the overwhelming evidence against Marni. I agree that it was skillful. It's not a rebranding of the facts. It's a taking a look at the facts and putting them in a light of truth. The state also argues that many of the statements that were filed as a part of Marni's petition are not notarized or are not sworn to and that those claims should therefore be dismissed. It's now up to a judge as to whether or not Marni yang deserves a new trial. Rhoni's family said that this was finally over. As soon as she was convicted, so it's difficult to see that rhoni's family will have to go through this again. My sister. Rhoni was kind of the hub of the family. She brought us all together. During our interview, one of the most poignant answers Shaun gave me was to the question of whether he blamed himself. And he told me, the issue was not so much blame. The fact that I have to live with knowing that rhoni and the baby died because I knew this Marni yang. She took a piece of all of our lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.