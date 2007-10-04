Transcript for Rhoni Reuter, longtime girlfriend of NFL player Shaun Gayle, found murdered: Part 2

It's definitely going to feel like summer. It's an incredible stretch of warm days we have coming up. October 4, 2007, was an unseasonably warm day for the Chicago area. It's usually starting to get cold around that time. It's almost like beach wetter here. Instead of oktoberfest we're calling it summerfest. Rhoni lived in deerfield, Illinois, which is a quiet, affluent, beautiful little suburb of Chicago. Lots of people go out there to get away from the city. People flock there to live a quiet life. It's a cute place to be and very relatively safe place to be. Kids would have been heading off to school. Rhoni was in her kitchen, on her way out to work, grabbed her stuff, opened her door. And in the shadows, gets hit with seven bullets, forced back into her apartment from from the blast. Two shots were directly to the fetus. It's just -- she's executed. Rhoni, it's Christa downstairs. Are you okay? I heard a woman screaming. And -- I don't know. Then it went quiet. Would you give me a call, please? Thank you. Deerfield police. I heard a woman screaming. And then a pop, pop and then it went totally silent. I called and she does not answer. We need an ambulance. There's a female down. I suspect it maybe a gunshot. When police arrive at rhoni's apartment, they find a gruesome scene. There she is lying on the floor, riddled with bullets. Officers find a lady bleeding in her kitchen. The officer smelled gun smoke and thought the offender was still on the scene. The phones are ringing off the hook at the deerfield police department. Deerfield police. I heard about a shooting. Because the town is in a panic. Can you tell me what's going on? Why is that helicopter hovering? We have some police activity ma'am. There was fear that there was some gunman running around town on the loose. Have they caught the person? I don't have the details on that yet. The town was shocked. Even the local junior high school went on lockdown. Put that school on lockdown. I just put the school on lockdown. I talked to the principal. They're doing that right now. The link to Shaun Gayle emerged almost immediately. When officers enter her apartment, they see pictures of Shaun Gayle throughout the condominium. The officers knew those were pictures of rhoni and Shaun Gayle, because Shaun Gayle is a celebrity in the chicagoland area. Shaun got a phone call by a sports reporter who had heard that a pregnant woman in deerfield had been murdered. So, Shaun calls deerfield police. Deerfield police department. I am calling about that shooting in deerfield. Yes. Listen, I've been getting calls from the media. This is Shaun Gayle. They're trying to say they are naming me as a suspect? Hold on, please. Is she -- was it rhoni Reuter? Is she okay? Yes, it was. And no, she's not. She -- she's dead? She's dead? Shaun, don't go to her house, okay? Shaun, come to the police department. Do you know where it is? Yes. Where are you right now? I'm on deerfield road. Okay. I got to call her parents. My father called my cell phone. And I just figured it was another call from dad and mom. They call often. But the minute I picked up the phone and heard my mom crying, I knew that something had happened. Dad said, you need to come down immediately. Your sister has been taken. And I, uh, dropped my phone and headed out the door. It's just something you never think is going to happen to your family. And I still think I'm going to wake up and it's going to be just a dream. My sister. There were a ton of questions in my mind. And everything's spinning through my head. What could have happened? What -- what happened? You're thinking, well, was she downtown shopping when this happened? We just knew she was gone, and we didn't understand why. When did things start becoming a little bit more clear? Actually after I got to mom and dad's. What did they tell you? That she had been taken inside her apartment. Right, well, I know exactly -- right in her kitchen. Is that from rachy? Yes. Did it cross your mind, like, did she have any enemies? Was anyone out to get her? No. If you knew rhoni, there's no way you could do something like this, if you really knew her. There was no sign of a robbery. There was no sign of forced entry, so that led police to think maybe the killer was somebody rhoni knew. We had to look at Shaun. Shaun Gayle was the first guy. You'd be foolish to not look at him. He's dating her. She's pregnant with her child. Does he want to eliminate her from his life? Does he not want this pregnancy? Police find rhoni's purse at the scene, and inside that purse is a letter. That letter might provide clues as to what really happened here.

