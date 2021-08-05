-
Now Playing: Investigators recall questioning suspect in Riley Fox murder
-
Now Playing: The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: FBI agents find the true killer of Riley Fox: Part 2
-
Now Playing: A father is accused, then cleared, of the murder of his 3-year-old daughter: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Riley Fox’s mother reflects years after killer sentenced to life in prison: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Scott Eby describes to FBI how he killed Riley Fox: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Scott Eby confesses to taking Riley Fox from her home in FBI interview: Part 9
-
Now Playing: FBI finds a new lead in Riley Fox’s murder case: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Investigators looking into Riley Fox’s death found liable in civil suit: Part 7
-
Now Playing: DNA evidence clears Kevin Fox of his daughter’s murder: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Kevin Fox’s star defense attorney tries to poke holes in his confession: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Investigation into Riley Fox’s death begins, her brother is interviewed: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Volunteers find Riley Fox dead after her hometown mobilizes to search: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old Riley Fox disappears mysteriously from her family home: Part 1
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, May 7, 2021
-
Now Playing: A mother’s strength after a tragic accident
-
Now Playing: Fewer jobs gained in April than expected
-
Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’: Is America ready for solar power?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 7, 2021