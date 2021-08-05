Riley Fox’s father charged with 1st-degree murder in connection to her death: Part 4

Kevin Fox had just been interrogated for 14 hours when he was arrested. He says police coerced him into giving a false confession. Police have denied this claim.
8:41 | 05/08/21

