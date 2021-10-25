'Rust' cast, crew members remember cinematographer Halyna Hutchins: Part 1

"My first day on set, I'm truly living a Western dream," said actor Devon Werkheiser. "We're out here making a Western and that's, that's classic cinema right there, and I know Halyna shared that."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live