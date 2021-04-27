Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano details 1985 hit that killed Gambino boss Paul Castellano

Gravano said he planned the incident on Dec. 16, 1985, that left Castellano dead outside Sparks Steak House, paving the way for John Gotti to become the new Gambino family crime boss.

