Transcript for Sen. Tammy Duckworth speaks out against anti-Asian attacks

Thank you for being here tonight. I know you testify on capitol hill this week, the first hearing on asian-american hate in this country in three you are very honest. Great to have you here with us tonight. I did want to get your reaction to president Biden in Atlanta tonight. He said words of consequences, that there should be called coronavirus, full stop. Vice president Harris said last year leaders with the biggest pulpit in the world were spreading hate. Do you agree with that? Yes, I do see a direct link between these hateful terms that president trump has used and many of his supporters have used to call the coronavirus, and really it's just a further effort to scapegoat and shift the blame away from his own failures on the asian-american community. Unfortunately it's grown into an all-out attack on asian-americans in this country, and that's not acceptable. You call for formal investigations into crimes against asian-americans in this country that you say have underreported and have for many years. You heard with the FBI director said in the last 24 hours that what we saw in Atlanta this week, he said that it does not appear, the motive to be racially motivated. Do you agree with him? I think it's too soon to know what the motivation was in Atlanta. I will tell you, though, the issue is much bigger than the shootings in Atlanta. We have seen that race crime, hate crimes against asian-americans have risen by over 150% in the last year alone in our major American cities. I wonder if you took note that we heard from president Biden and vice president Harris that whatever the motivation -- they seem to put that to the side -- that this is bigger than that, that we must acknowledge asian-americans wake up in fear of verbal attacks. They talked about the attacks on asian-americans verbally and that some have been physically attacked, have been killed, that this is real, and regardless of what we have seen just this week in Atlanta and however this is labeled by the local authorities, ultimately, that we must have a bigger picture here about what is going on. Very much so. I think the president and vice president were right on point there to say that this is a bigger trend in the nation and that we have to stop it. And as leaders we must make it clear that race crimes and hate crimes against aapis are not acceptable. They're not acceptable against anyone, but there's a real problem where an entire community of Americans have been targeted and scapegoated. That's a keyword the president used, scapegoating, because that's what happened to asian-americans throughout our nation's history. We heard from the brave son, he and his mother left without their mother, his name is Randy. He penned a letter about his mom saying she is a single mother who dedicated her whole life to provide field goal my brother and I. She was one of my best friends and the strongest influence on who we are today. I'm curious, how do people watching who feel for the families and want to hate to stop, are wondering, what can I do as a lone American, what would you say to them? Stand up and speak out when you see instances of racism happening. You have to call out bad behavior instead of turning the other way. We have had asian-americans attacked in public places and no one com to their aid.- no one comes to their rescue. It happens on a daily basis. People make racist comments in a grocery store. My own mother has to endure racist comments from other shoppers, and people around may hear, but say nothing. Every individual can make a difference. You can teach your children that these are racist terms and this is not acceptable. You can model the best behavior, and call it out when it's happening because it's happening across the country. Hopefully we started that conversation tonight. Senator Duckworth, thanks for taking the time with us. Thanks for having me on.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.