Sharee Miller speaks in first interview after admitting guilt in deadly internet plot

In a new ‘20/20’ interview, Sharee Miller admits for the first time she started contacting Jerry Cassaday, who she'd later convince to kill her husband, online before she married Bruce Miller.

