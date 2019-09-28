Transcript for Siegfried and Roy by each other's sides as they recover from tiger incident: Part 8

Illusionist Siegfried says his longtime partner Roy is now making the transition from survival to recovery. He's been transferred now to UCLA medical center in los Angeles. During his recovery, Roy allowed cameras in. Come on. Push hard, push. NBC news documented his rehab. One more. We have a guy who's 59 going on 30 here. He's a wiry, no body fats, strong, aggressive, competitive personality. Whatever therapy and recovery time for Roy horn, it will be a snap. Learning how to walk, talk, eat, dress yourself. If that part of the brain is no longer able to send signals to the rest of the body. New pathways can be established. So sometimes that function can come back, sometimes it can't. Siegfried was right there by Roy's side for every painful step. All right. You're doing it. If I wouldn't see it with my own eyes -- Hallelujah. The rehab is, by all accounts, grueling that you have had to endure. Well, not really, I enjoy it. You do? Yes. I have to trick him. No, no, no, I have to trick him. Hey, this is not -- this is my show now. Okay. Roy horn, of Siegfried & Roy, has left the hospital in Los Angeles and returned home to Las Vegas to continue his recovery. When he returned to the animal compound after a lengthy period away, we expected perhaps there to be some difference with his animals. There was absolutely no difference whatsoever. I had a chance to spend some time with Roy at little bavaria, his home in Las Vegas. So every morning and every night you make this walk around the grounds? Yeah. This is how I condition myself. Should I take your arm? No. No? You got it. And to see actually firsthand how important those animals were to Roy's own recovery. What's good for me is good for them. Siegfried has said that it was being with your animals that got you to get up and walk, that would be -- Yeah, that's true. -- Real motivation. Yeah. When you say that being with the animals is your real rehab, are you talking physical, or are you talking psychological? Both. But you aren't able to roll around on the ground like you used to with them? No, not quite. There's a little bit of a setback now. I'm not quick like I used to be. Siegfried has never left his side since that night. That friendship, the love those guys share is quite amazing. Right there. Okay. Good. Siegfried, it's a very unusual relationship you two have. You are -- It's true. -- Brothers. We are brothers. We are actually more than brothers, I would say. Are you lovers? I love Roy like my brother. What happens to you now? How has this affected you, this man that you are so close to. You know, now I realize how important he was in my life. He teaches me about life. He gave me, he believed, the strengths of my life. After more than ten years of greeting visitors on the strip, the Siegfried & Roy marquee was removed. Both Siegfried & Roy were wounded in this accident. It was very, very difficult for Siegfried. He lost part of his soul then too. Without Roy's influence, Siegfried didn't know what path he was on. When Roy started to recover, he took Siegfried along with him. And as you see them now, they walk next to each other, Siegfried supports Roy, Roy supports Siegfried. Siegfried, the act is over now, isn't it? Siegfried & Roy? You know, we are creative. Siegfried & Roy were in the moment. They're both thick-headed and they -- and I mean that with love. Because they want to accomplish what they set their mind to. What new ground can we break? Where can we put magic in the pop culture, where it hasn't been before? There are possibilities of the two of you working together in animated. Exactly. There are so many things, there is still so much to do. A year after the incident, "Father of the pride" premiered on NBC. We should totally reinvent ourselves. "Father of the pride" was a cgi animated show. Did you see the look on Siegfried's face? It was number one in its timeslot in its first showing. By showing 13, it was off the network. So the question was, what's gonna be the next for Siegfried & Roy? For these two, the ultimate would be getting back on stage. But many people wondered whether that was even possible. Well, clearly those people did not know Siegfried & Roy.

