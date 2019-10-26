Transcript for 'Slender Man' stabbing attacker diagnosed with schizophrenia: Part 8

Reporter: We have been documenting this story for years, and part of this journey has been with the parents of the two girls who were accused of this horrible, horrible crime. We try to visit at least once a week. On a good week I can get out there two or three times. In 2014 Anissa was actually sent to the Washington county juvenile detention facility. And that's typically a place kids spend maybe five days after they're arrested. These girls just kept sitting there all these months while the case dragged on. The children have no access to the outdoors or even windows to look out of. In the last 35 months Anissa has maybe had 40 hours of fresh air. There is no physical contact. I can't wipe away a tear. I can't give her a hug. I can't kiss her. It's indistinguishable from a jail. You go through a metal detector. You go through locked doors. There are not mental health treatment providers on staff to evaluate, provide services and medicate individuals. There are moments where my heart is so full of sadness. That's when I put on a mask. I don't allow myself to break down in front of her and see how much this is -- this is hurting me. The first time I went to visit her she looked at me and she had sort of this flat expression on her face. And she said, "Why are you Reporter: What did you think in that moment? It's heartbreaking. Reporter: One of the things we knew people would want to know at home, were there warning signs? Did these parents look back at the childhoods of their daughters and see something now that perhaps they missed along the way? Angie told me the story about showing her daughter, Morgan, "Bambi." Bambi, come here. We had been concerned to show Morgan the movie. We were afraid when Bambi's mother died she would be devastated, that she'd be very upset. Faster, Bambi! Don't look back! She, in fact, had quite the opposite reaction. After Bambi's mother was shot Morgan just said, "Run, Bambi, run," and had no reaction whatsoever to the mother dying. Reporter: She wasn't at all concerned about the mom? No. No, not at all. Reporter: Did you know anything about Morgan's fascination with slender man? We did. We did. Reporter: You talked about it with her? We did. And she would show us some of the pictures, and she would read us some of the stories. Reporter: Do you remember when she first started talking about slender man? That was in sixth grade. It was early sixth grade, when she had met Anissa. I thought it was really weird and odd. I was never into it. I just kind of went along with it because she was my best friend. We had no idea that she believed slender man was real. Reporter: Did you ever think that this is a little too dark for my daughter? When I was Morgan's age, I was reading Stephen king novels. I remember being 11 years old and riding home from the library on my bike with "It" under my arm. And that's a very scary and dark story. So I just thought it was normal. Reporter: As this is playing out, this whole legal process, they're holding a competency hearing for Morgan geyser. And during that hearing, it's suddenly revealed that she's been diagnosed with early onset schizophrenia. I'm not a doctor, but all the doctors agreed that schizophrenia in a 12-year-old is extremely uncommon. It develops later in life. Reporter: Were you surprised? No. I wasn't surprised simply because there is a family history of schizophrenia. Reporter: Her father? Yes, her father has schizophrenia. HBO came out with a documentary called "Beware the slender man," where Morgan's father talked about his own schizophrenia. Like you -- you can like see it and like you know it's not real but it totally doesn't matter because you're still terrified of it. Like I know there's like -- I know the devil's not in the back seat, but the devil is in the back seat. You know? Morgan's behavior was directed by her psychotic symptoms. Morgan was being guided by voices that were ordering her to kill someone. Reporter: When you look back, are there moments when you can see her suffering from that? It's difficult to say. She was always kind of a quirky kid, but not pathologically so. I expected to either get put in prison or in an insane asylum. I didn't know which to expect. I don't think I'm insane, though. Reporter: Do you feel responsible? I think on some level I'll always feel responsible for not knowing that my daughter wasn't well. Your job as a mother is to protect your children and to keep them safe, and of course I felt as though I had failed. Even then, I think there were people who thought, "Well, they should've known. They should've had her in treatment earlier. Why didn't they see that she was schizophrenic?" At 12 it's very hard to identify psychosis. I don't think it would have been obvious to anyone unless Morgan told them the symptoms she was experiencing. For the first 18 or 19 months after her arrest, she was not treated and she remained in a very acutely psychotic state. These fictional characters. Voldemort from the Harry potter books, spock from "Star trek," slender man, she considered these people to be her friends. She had conversations with them, and she was concerned that if she took medications that would make them go away she wouldn't have anybody to talk to. Reporter: What would you say to them if they were watching? The other parents? I was angry for a long time, that they -- especially Morgan's parents, knowing that Morgan's dad had schizophrenia. And for a long time I thought that they were maybe just in denial and ignoring her symptoms. But I recognize that they're going through their own hell. Their lawyers are trying to get their case moved out of adult court and into the juvenile system. It's now summer of 2015. Judge Bohren makes a ruling. A major ruling tonight from Wisconsin. A judge deciding that the two 13-year-old girls will now be tried as adults. I'll order that the defendants, Ms. Geyser and Ms. Weier, be retained in the adult jurisdiction. Each of the girls has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental defect or disease. Reporter: No question in your mind where they needed to be? Adult crime is adult court. If they had stolen a candy bar, sure, that's a child. But you tried to kill somebody. So it seems the cases are going to trial. There's immense risk going to trial because a jury could conclude that she is not only guilty, but legally responsible. We truly believe that Anissa knew what she was doing was wrong. Reporter: This huge question looms over all of this. Will these girls be locked up for decades? What will the court decide?

