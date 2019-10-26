Transcript for 'Slender Man' stabbing trial begins nearly 3 years after attack: Part 9

Nearly three years have passed since the so-called slender man stabbing attack on a waukesha sixth grader by her two classmates. In 2017 the first of these cases goes to trial. It's Anissa's case. The courthouse had areas roped off for the media. There were so many people there we had to have security push the reporters away from us. By the time she shows up, she looks completely different. She looks grown up as opposed to just a few years earlier when we have the mugshot of her at 12 years old, and she seems to get it. We're all looking forward to the coverage. And then we hear that Anissa has pled guilty and cut a deal. That means you participated in the events. I understand. Once she enters into this plea, there's then a separate trial in effect to determine what should be the punishment. They would go to trial simply on whether she suffered from a mental disease or defect and should not be held criminally responsible. So the jury now has to decide, should she have to go to prison or should she simply go to a mental institution? We're on the record in the state versus Weier. It's basically both sides going for broke. On the day this happened she did it because she wanted something out of it. She wanted to be Morgan's On the other side of the court they saw it just the opposite. The evidence will show that at the time this occurred Anissa's broken mind caused her to lose touch with reality. Anissa's lawyers were arguing that she was delusional. The bulk of the defense's case was mental health experts. They called three of them to back up the defense's argument that Anissa was mentally ill. I was hired specifically by the court to do an evaluation of Anissa. Did you find, diagnose a disorder for Anissa? Yes. I did diagnose her with a disorder. Anissa was diagnosed with shared psychotic disorder. There's an old French word, folie a deux, which is madness shared by two. Three different doctors or experts all agreed that, as rare as it is, she happened to meet another 12-year-old who was more ill than she was and kind of got caught up in her own delusions in what they call a shared delusion. You have a new girl that comes into school who's desperate for a friend being introduced to a girl who's having some mental health problems. And then they had this shared interest. And you couple that with the fact that they're 12 years old and still retaining some of the magical thinking of childhood. And it's this perfect storm. They believed they had to do it. I was really scared, knowing that slender man could easily kill my whole family in three seconds. Essentially, it was protecting their family. They needed to kill somebody to prove themselves to slender man and that their families would be safe. Prosecutors were saying she knew exactly what she was doing when they stabbed Payton. And point to a very specific moment in the interrogation. The first line that she tells me in my interview was saying, "The silly thing about this was" -- I didn't know I was in danger until after Morgan stabbed Payton. That statement is to me the most powerful statement in the whole case. If she didn't know that slender man had made the threat till after she did it, that couldn't have been what motivated her to stab Payton. If that's not what motivated her, what is? Is it possible that we have that extremely rare thing going on here, which is well, we just have an evil 12-year-old? The case goes to the jury and they deliberate for 11 hours. It took quite a while. I think that the final verdict didn't come until like 10:30 or 11:00 P.M. Reporter: The time had come. Anissa weir, sitting in that courtroom, shaking. Has the jury reached a verdict? Yes, we have, your honor. Reporter: She's about to hear what the punishment will be and where she'll be sent. Anissa Weier was found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. In the end, the jury decides she should be committed to a state mental institution rather than going to prison. With that, I will order that she be committed to the department of health services. A late-night verdict in the slender man trial. The decision, not to send Anissa Weier to prison. Their decision was humane. And the actions of a 12-year-old didn't deserve the harshest punishment. Age was everything. If you're an adult, when you say you didn't understand right from wrong, that's an argument that almost never succeeds. But when you were 12 at the time it happened, you've got a much stronger argument. Reporter: But it's up to the the judge will decide how long she'll be sent away. We argued strongly for 25 years. Miss Weier, do you want to say anything? I know that nothing I say is going to make this right, your honor. And nothing I say is going to fix what I broke. I'm never going to let this happen again. I'm sorry. Ultimately, judge Bohren committed Anissa for the maximum period of time. With that, then, I commit Anissa Weier for a period of 25 years. After spending 25 years in a mental institution, my fear is that she will not really know how to interact with normal people at Walmart, at the gas station, at pick 'N save. All of the focus now shifts to Morgan geyser. And Morgan is the one who actually stabbed Payton.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.