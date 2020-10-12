-
Now Playing: The 20/20 Event Special airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
-
Now Playing: Rodney Reed’s mother says she ‘instantly’ believed his 1997 arrest ‘was a lie’
-
Now Playing: Royal Caribbean ends cruise as passenger tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Report claims suspected Chinese intelligence operative targeted politicians
-
Now Playing: SpaceX prototype has fiery crash during landing
-
Now Playing: FBI joins investigation into fatal police shooting of Ohio man
-
Now Playing: Facebook hit with lawsuit from FTC, state attorneys general
-
Now Playing: Hunter Biden reveals he is subject of federal tax probe
-
Now Playing: ICU beds near capacity across the country amid COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Pfizer prepares facilities to begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: FDA to meet on approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: FDA commissioner on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, timeline
-
Now Playing: Stuck in a stroller
-
Now Playing: Families relying on moratorium on some evictions worry about policy expiring Dec. 31
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, December 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines Wednesday: Dec. 9, 2020
-
Now Playing: Local businesses across the US donate goods during the holidays
-
Now Playing: Facebook hit with two major lawsuits, accusations of monopoly
-
Now Playing: Winter weather hits the East Coast