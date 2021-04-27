Stephen Smith’s family on renewed support for justice in unsolved hit-and-run case

Smith, 19, was found dead in Hampton County, S.C., in 2015. Authorities believed he was hit by a vehicle but no suspects were arrested. In June 2021, investigators reopened a probe into the case.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live