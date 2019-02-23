Survivors discuss aftermath of Kalamazoo shootings: Part 10

Abbie Kopf is recovering steadily but has lost significant memory after she was shot in the head by Jason Dalton. Tiana Carruthers, who was shot four times, testified against Dalton.
7:29 | 02/23/19

Survivors discuss aftermath of Kalamazoo shootings: Part 10

