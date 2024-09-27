Tamika Huston's case spotlighted lack of national attention on missing women of color

When 24-year-old Huston went missing in the early 2000s, stories of missing white women, like Lori Hacking or Laci Peterson, dominated the news cycle, but not those of women of color like Huston.

September 27, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live