Transcript for Ted Bundy is arrested and found guilty of kidnapping in Utah: Part 5

It's the winter of 1975, and Ted Bundy's got to find a place where there's not a lot talk about missing women and where he can blend in. He heads up the mountains to Colorado. He was very, you know, familiar with ski resorts in Colorado. Already he understand that those places are populated by basically strangers and he would fit in quite well. He ends up in aspen. On Jan 12, 1975, Caryn Campbell disappeared from the wildwood inn. Bundy ended up the wildwood inn. Caryn Campbell was a nurse from Michigan. She had come to the wildwood inn just like a day before. Caryn Campbell sat with her fiancee, Dr. Raymound madalsky, in front of a fire at the wildwood inn. They had just finished dinner. Ms. Campbell wanted a magazine from her room. About 8:00 in the evening she caught an elevator from the lobby to second floor. That was the last time madalsky sees her alive. Bundy's there. He whacked her in the head and she was gone. 36 days later her nude body was found almost three miles away. Two months later he goes to Vail and ends up killing 26 year old ski instructor Julie Cunningham. He was just not going to stop. He had more relationships with dead women by now than living women. It was all about the hunt. Bundy goes on this killing spree across the northwest. And he kills three women. A 24-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 12-year-old. There was no pattern between Seattle and Utah and Colorado. There was no physical tie to them. There were nothing to loop them all together. So in the summer of 1975, Bundy's luck is changing. He was going from being the hunter to being the hunted. In Granger, Utah. It's a small suburb. It was like 2:00 in the morning. A cop was just getting off duty. His name was Bob Hayward. And he saw this Volkswagen parked in front of a house. He knew there were two young women living there. I turned the corner and kicked my lights on bright, stepped on the gas and he squirted. It freaks Bundy out, okay, and he takes off. Big mistake. So there was a chase. He pulled in the old gas station and stopped. I opened my door, and he was out and coming back towards me. I pulled my magnum out and just set it in the crotch of the door. And I says, "Hold it right there." I said, "Stand still." When Hayward comes up to the car, he sees that the seat is out. I looked in that side, and this seat was laying in the back seat and that's quite a space. You can stick a body in it. He says, "The seat's broken. I've got to get it fixed." I said, "Okay, do you mind if I like through your car?" In his car, he had the ski mask. He had pantyhose with the eyes cut out. He had a pair of handcuffs. I say, "What do you use handcuffs for?" "I'm a law student," he says. "I use them in my classes." Now, what is a person doing out in the middle of the night, in a residential neighborhood, with all of those items? And he's driving a Volkswagen bug. I took him in and booked him. I said there something wrong with this guy. That put him on the radar of Utah law enforcement. They had this unsolved abduction of Carol daronch. I got a call, and it was Ted. He says, "I've been arrested." I asked "Ted, what were you arrested for?" He said "Oh, they think I'm the Ted murderer." And he laughed and I laughed. I didn't think he was at all guilty. When he came to the police lineup, he made all sorts of attempts to make himself facially difficult to identify. He'd parted his hair on the other side. So he did have a chameleon like quality. Carol daronch came to the police station. She was shown a lineup, and she identified Bundy as the person who attacked her. He was arrested and charged with the kidnapping of Carol daronch. He was a likable guy. If he could be a killer, well, who else might be. So people just didn't want to believe it. I helped raise money to bail him out of jail. Everybody in the ward felt he was innocent. I was assigned Ted Bundy's case by the office of public defense. Ted immediately said something, "Well, there's this silly little case in Utah." And I'm kind of -- I'm saying, "No, it's not a silly little case, te" During court proceedings in Utah, Bundy actually comes outside and talks to the media. How do you feel about the justice system in general, based on your current -- Well, I'm sure it works. You've got to have faith it'll work, or else you'd be reduced to some kind of mumbling idiot. I believe it works. I believe it needs to be improved. When you mention improvements, does that mean, ultimately, you want to get involved in the criminal justice system? Yes. I intend to complete my legal education and become a lawyer and be a damn good lawyer. Whether you testify or not is one of the only things a defendant has the sole decision-making power over. Ted of course ignored advice and testified and was the worst witness in the world. He was an arrogant Basically. And that's the way he came across on the stand. At the trial daronch picked out Bundy as her abductor. I pointed at him and said, "He was the one. He was the man that tried to kidnap me." HT he could lie about everything and get away with it. It's pretty hard to explain why you drive around with an icepick and pantyhouse mask. Most of us don't have that in our car. Ted Bundy was convicted with kidnapping Carol daronch. Bundy got his verdict that he was guilty. He was going to be headed to a Utah state prison. ??? One way or another I'm gonna find you ??? Police from Utah, Colorado and Washington state now get together and share notes and determine they are all talking about the same guy. Everybody knew he was their man. It was just a case of proving it. But he's planning escape. ??????

