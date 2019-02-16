Transcript for Ted Bundy kills two women at Florida sorority, severely injures others: Part 7

??? ??? Bundy's escape bordered on a houdiniesque escapade through a 12 inch by 12 inch hole in the ceiling. When Bundy escaped, detectives said, "He's going to kill again, itust a matter of time. We don't know where or when but he will kill again. We now have to wait. Bundy hopped a plane to Chicago, took a train to Ann Arbor. Stole a car. Drove south to Atlanta. He hopped a trailways bus to Tallahassee. Florida state university in Tallahassee, the campus was generally safe and secure. It was not unusual to at 3:00 in the morning to see people walking back and forth across campus cause they felt safe. I had joined the sorority, chi omega. Living at chi my parents felt it was much safer than to live in the dormitory. Being in chi omega was a wonderful part of my life. It was just like living with 40 friends. In the early morning hours of January 15th between 3:00 and 3:15 A.M., there was an intruder in the chi omega sorority house. He had with him some sort of a wooden club. I was on routine patrol that night with my partner. We were approximately two blocks away from the chi omega house when we heard a call come on the radio. So we drove straight there. And as I stepped in, the girls were yelling, "Upstairs. Upstairs." And there was a lot of crying. And at the top of the stairs was a girl named Karen Chandler and she was down on the floor and she was bleeding quite badly from head injuries. Pretty much every bone in my face was broken. My front teeth were mostly gone. I asked her, you know, what had happened. She said there was a loud banging noise. Then she made mention about her roommate Kathy Kleiner and I went in there to see Kathy and her injuries were much more extensive. Her jaw was actually hanging off. And I remember then laying on my bed and trying to talk, and I couldn't make any noise because my jaw was broken in three places. I decided to go ahead and start a room by room search. I knocked on the door for Margaret bowman's room and didn't get a response I opened the door and I pulled the covers back and I could see she was strangled and beaten about the head. You could tell she was dead. I stepped across the hallway and there was another body in the bed. Lisa levy was beaten severely about the head and body. She also was strangled and a bite mark was left on her rear buttock. It's so hard to see those girls like that. I was so sorry for their families. I just don't think they had a chance to fight back. I just don't think they had a chance to cry out. If you were to hear of this attack and you were familiar with Bundy's crimes in Utah and Colorado, you wouldn't think it was the same person. He's now on the run. So he's lost control. He does something with little planning, high risk, taking on multiple women. He's on a frenzy. After this horrendous attack at chi omega, he goes about four or five blocks away. He ended up at what we call the dunwoody residence which was the residence of Cheryl Thomas. I was a student at Florida state university and I was a dance major. I woke up to this loud banging sound. We could hear Cheryl moaning, whimpering. And I called Cheryl. We could hear the phone ringing because the wall was so thin. But she wasn't answering her phone, and that's what really possessed me to call the police department. I sent an investigator immediately to that location. She went in. And she found Cheryl Thomas on the floor, in blood and beaten. I learned that he came in through my kitchen window. He had worn a hose over his face. He pulled that off and that was dropped on my floor. If I did not have my neighbors right next door to hear something happened and them calling, I don't think I would have survived. Oh, my gosh. I mean, he left her for dead. It was a couple of days before I woke up and I didn't remember what happened. I remembered flashes of things. I basically woke up in intensive care. I could not go to the funeral so I wanted call the families and let them know my thoughts were with them. It was not fair. It wasn't right that that happened to them. They were both beautiful wonderful people. I was shocked and wondering who he was and why he had done what he There's no reasoning behind it. I was asleep in my room, and yet, evil opens a door and attacked me. I think everybody is scared all the time. We've been keeping our doors locked. I knew that I was dealing with a beast, a demon. I made a personal commitment, this person would pay. I said we're taking bite impressions from you. Ted Bundy said, "You can't do that." I said, "Yes. I can. I have a warrant to search your mouth."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.