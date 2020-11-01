Transcript for Teen who had sex with Pamela Smart testifies against her at trial: Part 9

While Pamela smart was the big draw today, the case against her was built on the testimony of several teenagers. Will you please state your name? Uh, William Flynn. How old are you Mr. Flynn? Um, 16. The Pamela smart trial camp out for hours. If this story were a made for TV movie, and it surely will be, you might not believe it. Nobody really understands that these guys were not angels. Bear in mind, Billy Flynn's sidekick Pete Randall was involved with several thefts, and Billy himself also admitted to a burglary. When Billy Flynn took the stand he seemed to be every bit the virgin that the prosecution painted him in the opening statements. Can you tell us the first time it was ever physical? She was saying well, are you going to kiss me?" And I said, "Yeah." And she said, "Yeah, well do I have to come over there and rape you?" And I said, "Yeah." Basically, if you believed Billy Flynn, you didn't need anything else. Now take us back to her driving home that night. What happened. She started crying, and she's saying that the only way we'd be able to be together is if we killed Gregg. Bill Flynn is supposed to be so innocent that he was manipulated by me, right? But at the same time, he was smart enough to manipulate his friends to go kill a person they've never even met. She said anybody that helped me could have anything in the house because she's insured. The stereo system, Bose speakers, jewelry. Where'd the defendant say she'd be? At a meeting. So she'd have an alibi when it happened. I wanted to get up and -- and say stop lying. You think he lied to get a lesser sentence? Absolutely. I know he lied. You know in every big trial there's that one "Aha" moment, the moment everybody remembers? With Simpson it was the glove. In this case, it was Pam smart and a white strapless bikini, posing suggestively on a bed. As if this super sensational trial isn't crazy enough already -- my god. They were made between her and a friend, a girlfriend, for a modeling contest. They took photos of each other. Those photographs made it into court, and the prosecution claimed that she had deliberately taken those to be seductive, to get Billy Flynn to do her bidding to kill her husband. She said she didn't want them, she was just going throw them out, and if I wanted them I could have them. When those photographs come in, you can see it kind of was overwhelming for a, a teenage boy. This was, a lot of sex for a 16-year-old to have. Uh, and you can get that sense that it had a lot of influence on him, lot of power over him. Enough to make him kill. The prosecution said, see? Here's more examples of Pam using her wiles to keep this boy besotted by her. Not at all. Pam's side of the story is that she denies ever letting Flynn see those photos. Of all the people that took the witness stand, I think people were more moved by Billy Flynn than anyone else. I heard Greg walking out towards the door. How was it that you overpowered him? Well -- he wasn't struggling very much he was just asking what was going on. What'd you tell him? I just told him to shut up. I took the gun -- out of my pocket. Then what happened? I cocked the handle back and I pointed the gun at his head. After you pointed the gun at his head what did you do? I just stood there. How long was it? A hundred years it seemed like. I said, um -- god forgive me. After you said, god forgive me, what happened? I pulled the trigger. He started crying, and I'm looking at the jury, and I'm seeing that they -- it looks like they feel sorry for him. I wanted to scream. He killed somebody, a defenseless man on his knees. Yet he became sympathetic on that stand because he was so young, so emotional. And Pam smart is sitting over at that defense table, she is the orchestrator. This was just a pawn. Okay, so you're saying that Pam made you kill Gregg? I performed the act, yes, but I never would have done it if Pam didn't tell me too. You were just like a machine or something like that? She's the first girl I ever loved. Now it's the defenses turn to make their case, and in a bold move they put Pamela smart herself on the stand. The courtroom was hushed. She was, again, dressed in her prim and proper little outfit with her hair done perfectly with a big bow. Raise your right hand, please. She was insistent upon taking the stand. Pamela Ann smart. To make sure the jury know that she did not kill her husband. Why did you marry Gregg smart? Because I loved him. I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him. Did you have any problems? Gregg didn't come home one night. He told me that he had been -- he had been with someone else. How did you react to that? Mad. Because she had no expression, was immediately convicted as an ice princess and a cold-blooded killer. Maybe if Pam had cried, things would be different. The defense argument was that Pamela smart fully admitted she'd had an affair with a teenage boy. Well, I didn't set out to have an affair with him. But I did. Pamela smart had broken the affair off and he got mad, and that was his retribution, to kill her husband in cold blood. I told him that I didn't want to have a relationship with him anymore, and he started crying, and he said that he couldn't live without me. It's a huge risk in any trial for the defendant to take the witness stand, because you're then subject to cross-examination by people who do it for a living. You said when you heard bill Flynn was arrested, you said, oh, my god, they heard about affair. They arrested the wrong person. Of course you went right to the police to straighten that out didn't you? No, because I thought if the police knew that I had an affair with bill they would automatically conclude that I was involved with the murder. And also the police never asked me. Oh, they didn't ask you! I believe it was a huge mistake to put Pam smart on the stand. She was destroyed. She was torpedoed on cross-examination. You made a lot of mistakes so far in this case. I sure have. Yes, I have. Was killing your husband one of those mistakes? No, it wasn't. Was not getting a divorce, maybe that was one of the mistakes? You should've gotten divorced, but you didn't? No. I didn't wanna get divorced. Will the defendant please rise and face the jury? I felt like the jury was either going to be hung or they were going to find me guilty. I thought there was no chance at that point that the jury was gonna say I was innocent. Juror number one, is the defendant guilty or not guilty? The verdict that was about to be handed down was swift, the punishment severe. And yet three years later, it was still must see TV when Diane sawyer landed the only interview with the triggerman himself, Billy Flynn. Bill Flynn, we asked him, if there were one question he could ask you what it would be. I think I know what it's going to be. Wait. What do you think it's going to

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.