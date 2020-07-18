Coggins’ brother Tyrone Coggins and niece Heather Coggins spoke to ABC News about how cases of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery remind them of their family’s murder case.

Timothy Coggins’ family recall the impact of his death

“It was something that really devastated us all,” Tim’s brother Ramon Coggins said for a new “20/20” special, “because we never knew what happened or how it happened…it was just a mystery.”