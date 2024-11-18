Trailer: 20/20 ‘Meet The Other Me’ new episode airs Nov. 22nd on ABC

A serial killer, a detective, and the spellbinding all-new 20/20. Watch Friday, Nov. 22nd at 9/8c on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live