Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We’ve done a tremendous job’ with COVID-19 response

More
The president said he saved “hundreds of thousands of lives” with his administration’s COVID-19 response. “I don’t think [our response has] been recognized like it should,” he said.
7:53 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We’ve done a tremendous job’ with COVID-19 response

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:53","description":"The president said he saved “hundreds of thousands of lives” with his administration’s COVID-19 response. “I don’t think [our response has] been recognized like it should,” he said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73036349","title":"Trump on ABC News town hall: ‘We’ve done a tremendous job’ with COVID-19 response","url":"/2020/video/trump-abc-news-town-hall-weve-tremendous-job-73036349"}