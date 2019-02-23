Uber driver grabs gun and accepts another fare: Part 2

More
After taking one customer on a wild ride, Jason Dalton went home to retrieve a gun and then headed out to pick up another fare, crossing paths with a mother and five children.
5:41 | 02/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Uber driver grabs gun and accepts another fare: Part 2

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61251232,"title":"Uber driver grabs gun and accepts another fare: Part 2","duration":"5:41","description":"After taking one customer on a wild ride, Jason Dalton went home to retrieve a gun and then headed out to pick up another fare, crossing paths with a mother and five children.","url":"/2020/video/uber-driver-grabs-gun-accepts-fare-part-61251232","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.