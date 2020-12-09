Transcript for Vanessa Guillen’s family seeks help from public, creates national movement: Part 3

I would like the flauta for here. Now, every military base has a military town, and for ft. Hood, that town is Killeen, Texas. Killeen was a ranch town, a farm town. But those businesses started drying up there when ft. Hood started growing. The economy definitely is set up to support the military community. There's a lot of restaurants. Bars. There's a nightlife and sort of this underbelly of Killeen. The week before she went missing, they were able to retrieve some video footage of her in a restaurant there in Killeen. It was around 2:30. Lunch hour was already over. We were pretty empty here. She came in. I took her order. She sat down and she waited. Vanessa did look like she had a lot in her mind. When I did see her the previous times -- hi. How are you? How was your day? Hope you have a good day. And this time she really didn't say much. She paid and she left. I can kind of tell that she was very anxious and -- like something wasn't right, something was bothering her. Shortly after her disappearance, Vanessa's family doesn't feel like they're getting straightforward answers from the army. So they start holding protests, or rallies so to speak, outside the east gate of ft. Hood. We started protesting every Friday. What do we want? Justice for Vanessa! They call it the great place. This is a disgusting place. Today is a first alert weather day. 60% chance of storms. April 22nd, Vanessa is reportedly on call because of the pandemic. She's called into work for a seemingly small task. We know that Vanessa reported to her work station, which was in the motor pool. And then we know that she came to that arms room where she did leave behind her bank card, her I.D. Card, and the keys to her barracks room and her car. And then she went to the next arms room, the second arms room. And that is where we believe she came into contact with specialist Robinson. Aaron Robinson was an enlisted soldier, 20 years old. He was a specialist. That is a rank. Vanessa was a private first class. So rank-wise, she was below him, although she was about to become a specialist. The same day Vanessa goes missing, specialist Aaron Robinson says she came to his arms room. He said that she completed what she was supposed to do in the arms room and she left. Vanessa had left her belongings in that first arms room, and the soldier in charge there expected her to return. But she didn't. We believe that specialist Robinson was the last person to have seen her. A few days later, army investigators interview specialist Robinson again, and he says on the day Vanessa disappeared, he finished work and then went to his off-post residence to spend the night with his girlfriend. Army officials say when they spoke with Robinson's girlfriend, she backed up his alibi. Nearly a month after Vanessa disappears, investigators speak to two witnesses who say they saw Robinson coming out of his arms room. He was pulling a large case called a tough box. They say it looked heavy. He then loads it into his car and drives away. That is really an important piece of information, because Robinson is seen moving a container that conceivably could have a body in it. So, the next day, they go and talk to him, and that's when he agrees to have his phone searched. So all of these leads lead us back to specialist Robinson. We're interviewing other people in the unit as well. To find out, was there a relationship between Vanessa and specialist Robinson that we didn't know about? And there wasn't one. At the same time, they're not necessarily sharing this information with Vanessa's family to safeguard the investigation. I believe she's still in there and she's suffering, but she's still alive, and I want her back like that. I want her alive. So the family, I believe they reach out to anyone and everybody who'd listen, including Vanessa's congresswoman, Sylvia Garcia. The family just didn't feel that they were making a complete thorough investigation. I told them that I would personally call the ft. Hood and that I would set up a virtual phone call with the colonel. The family shared with the colonel that Vanessa had talked to them about sexual harassment. They were very adamant about it. We told the colonel that we wanted to come, and the colonel agreed that he would welcome us. Texas equusearch founder Tim Miller will go to ft. Hood tomorrow to meet with investigators looking for missing soldier Vanessa Guillen. Tim, locally, is kind of a legend in terms of finding people. Texas equusearch was founded in 2000 by Tim Miller, not long after his daughter had been brutally murdered. He decided that maybe he could help other people, since he understands what it's like to have a child go missing. Vanessa's family called us and asked us if we could help. And we let them know that we never get involved until we hear from law enforcement. Tim Miller received a phone call from the army criminal investigation division requesting our help. We did some searching and mapping areas out and stuff that day. The search for missing ft. Hood solider Vanessa Guillen continues. The reward for information on her whereabouts has now doubled to $50,000. Lulac announced the additional $25,000 reward. The league of united Latin American citizens, also known as lulac, they saw the family's frustration so they step in and tried to help. Because at this point they're just doing everything on their own. I started looking for legal help. I had a hard time finding a lawyer that would take the case. Thankfully, I found Natalie. Natalie khawam, with the whistleblower law firm, gets brought into the equation, and that puts them on another level. Mayra contacted me and said, I heard you do a lot of things for the military. Would you be able to help my family? I said, absolutely. You don't need to pay me anything. We need to get a congressional we need to figure out what's goink going on. Where is their daughter? It gets to the point where it's not just on local outlets. The story goes national on Spanish language media with mom Gloria speaking publicly about the alleged sexual harassment. I was told that he followed her into a shower and there was another person that also harassed her, used vulgar words. Family attorney Natalie khawam told us today she's uncovered at least two incidents of sexual harassment. The military says they have received no credible information about those allegations. When the sexual harassment allegations became public, the whole case took off. #Findvanessaguillen began trending. And when I say trending, I mean even with celebrities. Now actress Salma Hayek is using her star power to raise awareness about a missing ft. Hood soldier. The actress posting this to her Instagram account this week. I would say the traction online -- thousands of tweets, congresswoman syliva Garcia, Salma Hayek -- that's huge. The story starts to go viral. The army launches an investigation into those sexual harassment allegations. But they're also trying to handle the criticism regarding the handling of the investigation. The army released these photos saying they show soldiers searching ft. Hood for any sign of the missing 20-year-old. We have some breaking news. We're posting stories, pictures of Vanessa, when we hear police have found remains close to the base. Cid actually gave me a call, and they said, "We found humans

