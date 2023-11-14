Victims of Texas border killings remembered: Claudine Luera

Ciara Mungia said her mother Claudine, 42, always shared reminders about how much she loved her children. The mom of five was killed in September 2018 by a Border Patrol agent in Laredo, Texas.

November 14, 2023

