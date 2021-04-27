Videos inside Heaven's Gate house reveal those lured into cult: 20/20 Preview

Diane Sawyer reports on the kind, intelligent people who walked away from their daily lives, careers, families, friends and even young children to join a group led by Marshall Herff Applewhite.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live