Witnesses take the stand in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's 2018 trial: Part 9

More
Racism in the area of Georgia where Coggins was killed became one focal point in the prosecution's argument against suspect Frankie Gebhardt.
6:14 | 07/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Witnesses take the stand in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's 2018 trial: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:14","description":"Racism in the area of Georgia where Coggins was killed became one focal point in the prosecution's argument against suspect Frankie Gebhardt.","mediaType":"us only 08","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"71854181","title":"Witnesses take the stand in Timothy Coggins murder suspect's 2018 trial: Part 9","url":"/2020/video/witnesses-stand-timothy-coggins-murder-suspects-2018-trial-71854181"}