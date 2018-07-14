{"id":56581205,"title":"Woman abandoned at birth learns her biological mom hid multiple pregnancies: Part 4","duration":"5:59","description":"Andrea Klug-Napier's biological dad, Dwight, said he didn't know his wife, Cindy, had given birth to either her or her long-lost sister.","url":"/2020/video/woman-abandoned-birth-learns-biological-mom-hid-multiple-56581205","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}